The victim, a 34-year-old LGBTQ+ member alias Ariel from Tacloban City, Leyte, was found dead inside a rented home in Purok 2, Barangay Fairview, Baguio City.

Police records show that a nearby store owner first noticed a foul odor coming from the victim's apartment in the afternoon of March 6, 2026. The store owner noticed the odor again on the evening of March 7, 2026. Because the victim had not been seen for several days, the witness reported the matter to the property owner and local barangay officials.

On March 8, 2026, two barangay council members, the landlord, and other witnesses entered the unit using a duplicate key. Inside, they found bloodstains on the floor and walls, along with a strong odor. The victim was found lying on the floor covered with garbage bags and clothing, prompting the witnesses to call the police.

Police Major Harriet Bulcio, Commander of Baguio City Police Office Station (BCPO) 1said circumstantial evidence pointed to the accused. A witness reported that the accused asked for directions to the victim's residence. Investigators also traced communications between the two through Facebook messages.

Police records revealed that both individuals had previously been incarcerated together after an arrest in January 2026 for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Additionally, neighbors reported seeing an unfamiliar person walking toward the residence, and another witness saw the accused hurriedly leaving the area.

Police confirmed that robbery was the primary motive, as the victim's cell phone, money, and laptop were missing from the scene.