Vigan City launches project to help Benguet farmers, cut vegetable prices

Mayor Randy Singson and Vice Mayor Atty. Glendale Benzon personally welcomed Atok Sangguniang Bayan Member Paul Nayos and the AGPA delegation at Vigan City Hall during the turnover and coordination activities.

Nayos expressed gratitude to the Vigan City Government for extending assistance to vegetable farmers in Atok through Project U.B.B.O., saying the initiative would greatly help farmers struggling with oversupply and market challenges in Benguet. He also expressed hope for a long-term partnership between Vigan City and the Municipality of Atok to strengthen agricultural cooperation and provide sustained support to local farmers.

Several city offices participated in the operations, including the City General Services Office, City Agriculture Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, which handled the unloading of vegetables. The City Social Welfare and Development Office, through Child Development Workers, facilitated the repacking and preparation of vegetables for distribution and selling activities.

Under the initiative, the city government purchased vegetables at rescue-buy prices to support Benguet farmers and will resell them at lower and more affordable prices for Bigueño families, particularly those belonging to vulnerable sectors.

City officials said the program highlights solidarity between local governments by helping farmers recover from agricultural losses while ensuring that residents have access to fresh and affordable vegetables.

The U.B.B.O. vegetable selling activity is scheduled on Tuesday, May 19, at three designated selling areas: in front of Vigan City Hall, Ayusan Norte Covered Court, and the Vigan City Agricultural Warehouse in Nagsangalan.

Eligible buyers include farmers, fisherfolk, 4Ps members, tricycle and public utility vehicle drivers, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and other vulnerable sectors.

Vegetables will be sold at subsidized prices, with potatoes priced at P35 per kilo, cabbage, wombok, and chayote at P15 per kilo, and radish at P20 per kilo.

The city government said distribution of queuing numbers for eligible buyers will begin at 8 a.m., Tuesday, 19 May, on a first come, first served basis, with buyers required to present valid identification or supporting documents for verification. Supplies will be available while stocks last.