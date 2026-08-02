"If a single family or a business and store can make their own electricity, the government should clear the path instead of treating them like a commercial power producer," Marcos said.

Under the proposed measure, behind-the-meter generation systems would no longer be required to secure a Certificate of Compliance and authorization from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Behind-the-meter systems are electricity-generating facilities installed on the consumer's side of the electric meter, allowing households or businesses to produce electricity primarily for their own use.

The bill also requires that solar power systems and related equipment comply with ERC standards.

In addition, distribution utilities would be prohibited from imposing additional charges for the installation of household solar systems, while homeowners' associations would be barred from preventing residents from installing solar panels.

To promote wider adoption, the measure directs the Department of Energy (DOE) to encourage the installation of behind-the-meter systems and help ensure access to reliable equipment.

"This bill protects consumers from needless delays without compromising safety... The message is clear: Families should be free to invest in their own power supply under fair and uniform rules," Marcos said.

Citing a recent Pulse Asia survey, the lawmakers said 93 percent of Filipinos are considering shifting to solar power as electricity prices continue to rise.

Aside from the proposed solar measure, Dy and Marcos also filed a bill seeking to remove the system loss charge from electricity bills.

The two lawmakers argued that consumers should not be made to shoulder costs arising from factors beyond their control, such as electricity theft and inefficiencies in the power system.