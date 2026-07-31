Police said the operation was carried out at about 9:15 p.m. after officers served a warrant of arrest issued on 27 July 2026 by the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 266.

The suspect faces a charge of robbery with homicide, with the court recommending no bail.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for a medical examination before being placed under temporary detention pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.