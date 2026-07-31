Operatives of the Taguig City Police Station Sub-Station 7 arrested a station-level most wanted suspect facing robbery with homicide charges during an operation in Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig City, on Thursday night.
The suspect, identified only as alias Eric Jon, 34, is a resident of Barangay Upper Bicutan.
Police said the operation was carried out at about 9:15 p.m. after officers served a warrant of arrest issued on 27 July 2026 by the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 266.
The suspect faces a charge of robbery with homicide, with the court recommending no bail.
Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for a medical examination before being placed under temporary detention pending the return of the warrant to the issuing court.