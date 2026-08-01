The Philippines' first Miss Supranational winner, Mutya Johanna Datul, warmly welcomed Katrina Llegado following her historic victory at the Miss Supranational 2026 pageant in Poland.
Datul, who won the country's first Miss Supranational crown in 2013, took to social media to congratulate her fellow Filipina and celebrate another milestone for Philippine pageantry.
Llegado's triumph makes her only the second Filipina to win the prestigious international title, ending a 13-year wait since Datul's groundbreaking victory in 2013.
Datul's message symbolized the passing of the torch from the Philippines' pioneering Miss Supranational titleholder to the country's newest queen as Llegado begins her reign on the global stage.