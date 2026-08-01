According to Chua, three subpoenaed individuals are expected to testify on the use of the confidential funds, including a former state auditor, a current state auditor from the COA, and an official from the commission's archives division.

Malversation of public funds

Chua said malversation of public funds may arise when confidential funds are released to a person who is not authorized to receive or handle them.

"The ones who are accountable for that are the head of the agency and the Special Disbursing Officer (SDO). They are the only ones responsible for how the funds are spent, and the funds must be used only for the purpose for which they were granted," he said.

The House prosecutor added that if the whereabouts of the recipients cannot be established, questions arise as to whether the confidential funds were released to the proper individuals, casting doubt on how the funds were utilized.

"That is why we are not making any conclusions yet, and we are not passing judgment on anyone. It is our obligation to prove that first," Chua said.

"That is why, in the next hearing, we will present witnesses and evidence to prove whether there were any shortcomings," he added.

Chua reiterated that the House prosecution panel's role is to present evidence supporting the allegations contained in the Articles of Impeachment, while the defense is tasked with representing the respondent, Vice President Sara Duterte.

"That is really our job. But of course, our ultimate purpose here is to ensure that justice is served," the congressman said.