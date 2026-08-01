The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said traffic enforcers from local government units have no legal authority to confiscate driver's licenses, contradicting a social media post by the Bacoor City government claiming its enforcers are authorized to do so under a local ordinance.
The Bacoor LGU said Wednesday that its traffic enforcers may confiscate the licenses of traffic violators within the city.
In response, the LTO issued a statement Thursday clarifying that no existing law authorizes LGU traffic enforcers to confiscate driver's licenses. Instead, violations should be recorded digitally, with motorists given 15 days to settle penalties before any license suspension may be imposed under the Department of Transportation's no-confiscation policy.
The Bacoor LGU maintained that its ordinance remains valid, arguing that the recent Supreme Court ruling applies only to local governments within Metro Manila under the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
"The recent Supreme Court ruling applies only to Metro Manila LGUs under the MMDA. Bacoor, being outside Metro Manila, continues to exercise its authority under the Local Government Code and its duly enacted ordinances," the city government said.
The LTO, however, said the implementation of the no-confiscation policy is governed by Department of Transportation Memorandum Circular No. 001-2026. It urged local governments, traffic enforcement agencies and motorists to comply with existing traffic laws and ensure their proper implementation.