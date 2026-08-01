The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said traffic enforcers from local government units have no legal authority to confiscate driver's licenses, contradicting a social media post by the Bacoor City government claiming its enforcers are authorized to do so under a local ordinance.

The Bacoor LGU said Wednesday that its traffic enforcers may confiscate the licenses of traffic violators within the city.

In response, the LTO issued a statement Thursday clarifying that no existing law authorizes LGU traffic enforcers to confiscate driver's licenses. Instead, violations should be recorded digitally, with motorists given 15 days to settle penalties before any license suspension may be imposed under the Department of Transportation's no-confiscation policy.