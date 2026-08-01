The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) expressed concern over an incident in which a person with disability (PWD) fell into an unfinished drainage project along F.B. Harrison Street in Pasay City.

According to the NCDA, the incident occurred in an area where an ongoing drainage project posed risks to pedestrians.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has since ordered immediate sanctions against the contractor and directed it to reimburse the victim for the injuries sustained and medical expenses incurred as a result of the incident.