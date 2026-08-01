How can Filipino stories remain authentic while resonating with audiences around the world?

That question took center stage during the Philippine launch of Culturally Intelligent Storytelling for Southeast Asian Creators on 23 July at The Loft, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, where media practitioners, educators, and creative professionals gathered to discuss the future of Filipino storytelling in the global entertainment landscape.

Organized by the Rizal Library in cooperation with Areté, the event went beyond a traditional book launch, serving instead as a forum on how Filipino creators can bring culturally rooted stories to international audiences without sacrificing their identity.

The event stemmed from author Ned Legaspi's appointment as a part-time faculty member at Ateneo's Department of Communication, where he teaches Writing for Film. What began as a donation of book copies to the Rizal Library eventually evolved into a formal Philippine launch after library officials recognized the opportunity to promote discussions on culturally intelligent storytelling.