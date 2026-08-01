A Bulacan State University (BulSU) professor was shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside his residence in Barangay Poblacion, Santa Maria, Bulacan, on 30 July 2026.

According to a police report, Stephen Angelo Enriquez, 38, popularly known as "Sir Gelo," was shot at around 3 a.m. while he was outside his house.

The report said Enriquez's sister heard gunshots followed by his cries for help. When she rushed outside, she found him lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.