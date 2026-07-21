Recovered from the armed encounter were four high-caliber rifles and other war materiel. After the armed encounters, high-ranking NPA official Nelson Nuyda aka Chubby was killed. Chubby is a committee member of the KLG1, SRC3, and BRPC.

901st Brigade Commander Brigadier General Emil J Cruz PA expressed his gratitude to the government, police, and the people of Albay for the continued collaboration and cooperation with the soldiers in advocating for the security of the province.

Cruz hailed the 49th Infantry Battalion for their successful operation against the CTGS, citing “Ang tagumpay na ito ay patunay na tuloy-tuloy ang laban ng gobyerno laban sa komunistang terroristang grupo at hindi tayo titigil hanggang may natitirang pang grupo ng terroristang NPA sa lalawigan ng Albay.”

He urged the remaining CTG members to surrender and return to the fold of the government, and live life anew with their families.