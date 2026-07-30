The ensuing firefight resulted in the deaths of two alleged NPA members and the capture of another.

Soldiers also recovered improvised explosive device components, food supplies and personal belongings abandoned by fleeing members of the armed group. Pursuit operations remain ongoing.

Brig. Gen. Melencio Ragudo, commander of the 203rd Infantry Brigade, said the operation highlighted the importance of cooperation among the military, local government units and communities.

"This operation shows the importance of the Army's strong partnership with local government units and the communities we serve. What happened here in Naujan demonstrates that when the local government, security forces and residents work together, armed groups are given less space to move, intimidate communities and disrupt the peace," Ragudo said.

He added that military operations would continue until the remaining communist insurgents in the province are accounted for.

"We will sustain our operations until the remaining armed personalities are accounted for. At the same time, we continue to encourage those who are still in the movement to surrender while they still have the opportunity," he said.

Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division, said the operation reflects continued progress in weakening the remaining communist insurgent forces in Mindoro.

"This accomplishment is another indication that we are steadily reducing the capability of the remaining CTG elements in Mindoro. Every successful operation, every firearm recovered, and every life spared from violence brings us closer to a future where communities can focus on development instead of conflict," Zagala said.

He reiterated that the Army's objective is to protect communities and preserve peace while urging remaining insurgents to surrender peacefully.