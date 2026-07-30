Sun Life Foundation was cited in the Outstanding CSR Project in Environment category for its Food Shed Farming Enterprise, a partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature-Philippines (WWF-Philippines) that builds food sheds in remote and climate-vulnerable communities.

The food sheds enable year-round food production, providing residents with sustainable livelihood opportunities while improving access to affordable and nutritious locally grown food. The program also incorporates financial education and community-managed savings and loan associations to help ensure its long-term sustainability.

As of 2026, the initiative has established food sheds in more than a dozen climate-vulnerable communities in Albay, Negros Oriental and Surigao del Norte.

"This recognition inspires us to continue advancing environmental sustainability in ways that support and empower Filipinos," said Joy Castillo, chief operating officer of Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. and president of Sun Life Foundation.

"We are grateful to WWF-Philippines and our partner communities for sharing our vision of a brighter, more climate-resilient nation and working with us to create solutions that generate lasting impact," she added.

Sun Life Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sun Life Philippines and supports programs focused on health, education and environmental sustainability.