One agreement covers the implementation and monitoring of the “Development of Science-based Procedure for Earthballing of Mangroves” project in Leyte, involving the relocation of mangroves affected by the construction of the shore protection and perimeter road near Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Jim Sydiongco said that relocating mangroves around Tacloban Airport is also essential to reducing bird-strike risks as the airport expands.

“Balancing airport capacity with environmental sustainability requires inter-agency cooperation, which is why we coordinated with the DENR on how we can proceed with the expansion without sacrificing the environment.

With careful planning and investment, we can complement airport development with environmental sustainability,” Sydiongco said.

The agencies also agreed to undertake studies that will support both mangrove conservation and the operational expansion of the New Cebu International Container Port, one of the country’s key logistics projects.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Maritime Villamor Plan said the partnership will ensure mangroves affected by the port’s construction are relocated to suitable coastal areas.

“This is a significant step to balance infrastructure development with environmental protection. The mangrove earthballing activity for the New Cebu International Container Port Project demonstrates our shared responsibility to protect our coastal and marine ecosystems, while pursuing the development of vital infrastructure for our country,” Plan said.

DENR-ERDB Director Lormelyn Claudio, on the other hand, said balancing economic development with environmental protection requires close coordination across government.

“Under this administration, a whole-of-nation approach is needed so we need to work now. The best thing that we should do is earthballing, which is the right procedure and is allowed by law. But there has to be a right way to do it [for both the economy and environment],” Claudio said.