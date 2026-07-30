Playwright and director Guelan Varela-Luarca, who wrote the stage adaptation and directed Kisapmata, won his second Gawad Buhay for directing and his third for writing for the play. He previously won for his translation of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, his original script for Nekropolis, and his direction of Batang Mujahideen—all produced by TP.

On the acting front, Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan and Toni Go-Yadao each nabbed their second Gawad Buhay trophies in the lead and featured actress categories in a play, respectively. Marco Viaña won his third Gawad Buhay, and fifth trophy overall, for Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Noel. Most notably, Jonathan Tadioan, who played the tyrannical ex-policeman Dadong, finally won his first Gawad Buhay, on his 14th acting nomination.

Another of TP’s productions, Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical, was also a big winner, snagging trophies for production of an original musical, book and score of a musical, and female featured performance in a musical for first-time nominee and winner Heart Puyong. Viaña was also nominated for costume design for the musical.