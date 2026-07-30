Big wins for 'Kisapmata' and 'Shrek' at the 16th Gawad Buhay Awards
Not even the heavy rain could dampen the theater community's celebration of the best shows and performances of the past year.
Not even the heavy rain could dampen the theater community's celebration of the best shows and performances of the past year.
The rain may have been pouring outside, but inside the Aliw Theater, it was peak main character energy as the Philippine theater community came together for the 16th Gawad Buhay Awards. The annual event celebrated the best performances of the past year across 18 featured productions by the member companies under Philstage.
Tanghalang Pilipino's (TP) Kisapmata, the stage adaptation of the classic 1981 Mike de Leon film, made history that night with a total trophy haul of 11 - the most for a single production. It also made a clean sweep of production, direction, writing, ensemble performance, and all four individual acting categories in a straight play.
Playwright and director Guelan Varela-Luarca, who wrote the stage adaptation and directed Kisapmata, won his second Gawad Buhay for directing and his third for writing for the play. He previously won for his translation of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, his original script for Nekropolis, and his direction of Batang Mujahideen—all produced by TP.
On the acting front, Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan and Toni Go-Yadao each nabbed their second Gawad Buhay trophies in the lead and featured actress categories in a play, respectively. Marco Viaña won his third Gawad Buhay, and fifth trophy overall, for Featured Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Noel. Most notably, Jonathan Tadioan, who played the tyrannical ex-policeman Dadong, finally won his first Gawad Buhay, on his 14th acting nomination.
Another of TP’s productions, Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical, was also a big winner, snagging trophies for production of an original musical, book and score of a musical, and female featured performance in a musical for first-time nominee and winner Heart Puyong. Viaña was also nominated for costume design for the musical.
In contrast to Kisapmata, the runaway winner in the musical categories was the Full House Theater Company’s fantastical production Shrek the Musical. The Broadway stage adaptation of the 2001 animated film garnered six wins, including for Dexter Santos for direction, Topper Fabregas for Featured Performance by an Actor, and Outstanding Production for Children.
But it was the little show that could, Stages and GMG's Come From Away, that won two of the big musical awards that night - Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Musical.
The 16th Gawad Buhay! Awards was hosted by six-time nominated actor Reb Atadero, who won Male Featured Performance in a Musical for Tick, Tick… Boom! in 2023.
The Gawad Buhay Awards recognizes the productions of the current members of Philstage, which include 9 Works Theatrical, Actors Actors Inc., Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, Ballet Manila, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative, Culturtain Musicat Productions, Fire and Ice, Full House Theater Company, Necessary Theatre, Philippine Educational Theater Association, Philippine Opera Company, Repertory Philippines, The Sandbox Collective, Stages Productions Specialists, Inc., TP, Theatre Titas, and Trumpets Inc. The winners are determined by a 13-person independent jury of theater practitioners, academics, reviewers, and journalists.
Here is the full list of winners:
Outstanding Original Script: Liza Magtoto, J-mee Katanyag, Nina Gühlstorff - Nobody Is Home
Outstanding Translation or Adaptation: Guelan Varela-Luarca, Kisapmata
Outstanding Book of a Musical: Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Castro Deldoc -Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical
Outstanding Original Score: Nica del Rosario, Matthew Chang, Nicanor Tiongson, and Eljay Castro Deldoc - Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical
Outstanding Musical Direction: Farley Asuncion and Myke Salomon - We Aren’t Kids Anymore
Outstanding Choreography: Stephen Viñas - Shrek the Musical
Outstanding Costume Design: Carlos Siongco - Side Show
Outstanding Lighting Design: D Cortezano - Kisapmata
Outstanding Sound Design: Arvy Dimaculangan - Kisapmata
Outstanding Set Design: Joey Mendoza - Kisapmata
Outstanding Projection and Video Design: GA Fallarme, Justin Santiago, and JM Jimenez - Shrek the Musical
Female Lead Performance in a Play: Lhorvie Nuevo-Tadioan - Kisapmata
Male Lead Performance in a Play: Jonathan Tadioan - Kisapmata
Female Featured Performance in a Play: Toni Go-Yadao - Kisapmata
Male Featured Performance in a Play: Marco Viaña - Kisapmata
Female Lead Performance in a Musical: Marynor Madamesila - Side Show
Male Lead Performance in a Musical: Jamie Wilson - Shrek the Musical
Female Featured Performance in a Musical: Heart Puyong - Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical
Male Featured Performance in a Musical: Topper Fabregas - Shrek the Musical
Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play: Kisapmata
Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical: Come From Away
Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play: Guelan Varela-Luarca - Kisapmata
Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical: Dexter Santos - Shrek the Musical
Outstanding Play – Original/Translation/Adaptation: Kisapmata
Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Play: Via Dolorosa
Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical: Come From Away
Outstanding Musical – Original/Translation/Adaptation: Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical
Outstanding Production for Children: Shrek the Musical
Natatanging Gawad Buhay: Dr. Brenda Fajardo