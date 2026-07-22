During the latest awarding in Lucena City, President Marcos said the certificates provide beneficiaries with legal proof of ownership and long-term security over the land they occupy.

The ceremony also ended more than 23 years of waiting for 100 family-beneficiaries covered by Presidential Proclamation No. 436, Series of 2003.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the department aims to award more than 1,300 COEs this year to qualified beneficiaries covered by various presidential proclamations.

Meanwhile, DHSUD and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) have also awarded 3,505 Certificates of Lot Award through the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), another housing modality under the Expanded 4PH Program that prioritizes informal settler families.

As of July 16, 2026, the ECMP has benefited families through 21 housing projects in Pasig, Valenzuela, Iloilo, Antipolo, Tanay, Laguna, Pampanga, Isabela, Cagayan, Bacolod, Quezon Province, Zamboanga, and Naga.

Aliling said the accomplishments demonstrate that the Marcos administration's flagship housing program is making decent housing more accessible to Filipinos.

Introduced in July 2025, the ECMP has so far approved 47 projects nationwide that are expected to benefit more than 8,000 families.

The housing chief said DHSUD and its attached agencies will continue expanding the program to help more Filipino families secure safe and stable homes.