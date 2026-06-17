Shrek returns with new family adventure

Returning to voice their iconic characters are Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. Joining them is Zendaya, who takes on the role of Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo also join the cast as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the film’s trademark mix of comedy, fantasy and family antics, while introducing the next generation of characters in the beloved fairy-tale universe.

Behind the film are longtime franchise collaborators Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, who return to direct the latest chapter. Producer Gina Shay also comes back for the project alongside Illumination chief Chris Meledandri, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director.

Since its debut in 2001, the Shrek franchise has become one of animation’s most successful and recognizable properties, spawning multiple sequels, spin-offs and a loyal global fan base.

Shrek 5 is scheduled to arrive in Philippine cinemas in 2027.