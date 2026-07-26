"You can count on our continued support," Villar said.

Villar said the program was launched on the belief that lasting solutions to poverty begin within communities and that young Filipinos have the creativity, compassion and determination to lead meaningful change.

Former senator Cynthia Villar also spoke at the event, emphasizing the significance of rehabilitation to support communities and the environment, and lauded the continued support of youth groups.

This year, 62 youth organizations from different parts of the country participated in the challenge, showcasing community-based programs that promote sustainable development and volunteerism.

Following the evaluation process, nine organizations and two special awardees were recognized for demonstrating originality, adaptability, sustainability, and community impact, with each outstanding organization receiving a trophy and a cash prize of P150,000, while special awardees received a certificate and P100,000 cash in recognition of their inspiring contributions to nation-building and community empowerment.

The senator thanked all participating organizations, saying their efforts prove that nation-building is a shared responsibility and that the country's youth continue to play a vital role in creating positive change.

"Whether you are receiving an award today or not, your commitment to serving others is already making a huge difference," Villar said.