The accused, a 35-year-old resident of Barangay Camilmil, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, was arrested along Tizon Street, Barangay Banaba by a composite team led by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) 4B under PCOL Gerry M. Laylo, Chief, RID.

Personnel from the Oriental Mindoro Regional Intelligence Team (ORMIN-RIT), Regional Intelligence Division 4B, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, Calapan City Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) MIMAROPA, Criminal Investigation Unit of the Angeles City Police Office, Bamban Municipal Police Station, Tarlac Police Provincial Office, 300th Intelligence Squadron Wing of the Philippine Air Force, and the Naval Intelligence and Security Unit 34 of the Naval Intelligence and Security Group Southern Luzon carried out the operation.

The accused was arrested by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest dated March 28, 2025, issued by Hon. Charity Grace Alcantara, Presiding Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 40, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, for Murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, docketed as Criminal Case No. CR-25-17425, with no bail recommended.

According to court records, the charge arose from the fatal stabbing of A1C Guarte on January 7, 2025, in Barangay Camilmil, Calapan City.

Guarte was an active member of the Philippine Air Force and a distinguished member of the Philippine National Athletics Team who brought honor to the country after winning a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

Following the arrest, the accused was informed of the warrant served against him and of his constitutional rights before being placed under the custody of the Regional Intelligence Division 4B pending turnover to the court of origin for appropriate legal proceedings.