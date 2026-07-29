“By giving fisherfolk direct access to technology and strong market support, we can boost the production of samaral nationwide,” BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig said.

Known in various parts of the country as danggit, kitong, malaga, and padas, rabbitfish is already widely consumed and valued for its white meat and versatility in Filipino cuisine.

BFAR said the species already has proven technologies for controlled breeding, hatchery seed production, nursery, and grow-out, with researchers demonstrating year-round seed production for Siganus guttatus. It can also be raised in brackishwater ponds and existing aquaculture systems while feeding on natural algae, selected seaweeds, and formulated feeds.

Philippine Statistics Authority data showed rabbitfish aquaculture output more than doubled to 361.57 metric tons in 2025 from 153.89 metric tons in 2021.

“As we aim to improve the well-being of our fisherfolk, we see samaral as a strong opportunity to boost their livelihoods.

Developing this species goes beyond simply producing more fish. We want to strengthen the entire value chain so its growth creates sustainable income for our fisherfolk and fish farmers,” Salilig said.