The bill follows Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s call Wednesday for Congress to strengthen laws against loose firearms and make the most serious offenses non-bailable.

Under the proposal, holders of loose firearms would be given a single, non-extendible 120-day amnesty period beginning upon the effectivity of the law’s implementing rules.

Delinquency fees, surcharges and penalties would be waived during the period, while registration fees would be reduced and waived for indigent applicants. The Philippine National Police would also be required to establish one-stop centers in every provincial capital and highly urbanized city and deploy mobile registration teams to remote communities.

Firearms would have to undergo test-firing and screening against databases of firearms linked to crimes, stolen weapons and government-issued guns before registration.

Firearms used in crimes, stolen or government-owned weapons, guns held by disqualified individuals and firearms prohibited from private ownership would not qualify for amnesty.

The measure would also make possession of a loose firearm a separate offense even when the weapon is used in another crime. Use of a loose firearm would be treated as a special aggravating circumstance.

“To everyone holding a loose firearm, this is your last open door. Walk through it, because after 120 days, the gate locks and enforcement begins in full,” Benitez said.

The proposal reserves non-bailable offenses for violations punishable by reclusion perpetua.

Benitez cited the recent school shootings in Tacloban City and Zamboanga City in pushing for stricter firearm accountability.

“Our schools should be the safest rooms in the Republic,” Benitez said. “This bill fixes the law that failed those families.”

The measure will be referred to the House Committee on Public Order and Safety.