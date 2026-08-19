Authorities also recorded 17 injured people, while one person remains missing.

Benguet posted the highest death toll with 15 fatalities, most of them linked to landslides in La Trinidad, Baguio City and Atok.

Rizal and Batangas recorded three deaths each, while Caloocan reported two. La Union, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro and Negros Occidental each recorded one fatality.

The weather disturbances also damaged 1,993 houses, including 1,787 that were partially damaged and 206 that were destroyed.

A total of 1.54 million families, or 5.39 million people, have been affected across the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila and Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, 12,194 families, or 42,203 individuals, remain sheltered in 461 evacuation centers.

The government has provided about P797 million in assistance to affected communities, according to the OCD.