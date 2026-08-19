The projects under Notices of Deficiency in Requirements are North Grove at Pristina Town Towers 1 and 2 in Cebu City, Alto Ranudo in Cebu City, Mirani Homes Bogo in Bogo City and Casa Mira South Phase 4B.3 in San Fernando, Cebu.

DHSUD clarified that an NDR gives developers an opportunity to address deficiencies identified during the regulatory process, but submitting compliance documents does not automatically constitute the issuance of a license to sell.

“We also would like to remind our developers and the public that developers are not authorized to advertise, offer for sale or sell a project without the required License to Sell,” Lindugan said.

The agency stressed that the projects must fully satisfy documentary, technical and regulatory requirements before licenses can be issued.