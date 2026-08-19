Under the initiative, electoral participation may be recognized as an activity meriting Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) and Special Time Allowance for Study, Teaching or Mentoring (TASTM) credits under Republic Act No. 10592.

Garcia said the policy seeks to align the constitutional right to vote with the government's rehabilitative goals.

The memorandum noted that qualified citizens under preventive imprisonment or those without a final conviction retain their right to vote under the 1987 Constitution.

Comelec said the initiative could be implemented in coordination with correctional agencies without requiring amendments to existing laws, citing the authority of prison officials to recognize new categories of exemplary deeds.

The commission directed its Vulnerable Sectors Office (VSO) to develop operational procedures and administrative guidelines for the program.

The VSO will coordinate with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on verifying voter eligibility, conducting voter registration and voting inside detention facilities, and transmitting participation records to jail authorities.

Comelec also authorized negotiations for a memorandum of understanding with BuCor and BJMP to formally integrate electoral participation into the existing time allowance framework.

The guidelines will include safeguards to protect electoral integrity and mechanisms to track credits earned by qualified PDLs.