As of press time, firefighting operations remained ongoing, and authorities had yet to declare the fire under control.

The Pasig City Public Information Office also issued a traffic advisory at 3:07 p.m., announcing the temporary closure of both lanes of Pasig Boulevard, from before the RMC area to the corner of Shaw Boulevard near Kenny Rogers, to give fire trucks access to the scene.

Motorists were advised to avoid the affected stretch of road and take Canley Road as an alternate route while firefighting operations continued.

No official reports of injuries, fatalities, the number of structures affected, or the cause of the fire had been released as of publication.