The council is monitoring roads, bridges, creeks, major highways and affected barangays while reviewing response measures amid rising floodwaters.

"The safety of our students and school personnel remains our top priority. Many roads remain impassable and floodwaters continue to rise — we cannot risk anyone’s safety just to attend school. Education continues, but it must be safe," Caluag said.

As of 11:01 a.m., several areas remained impassable to light vehicles, including Tagulod Petron in Del Pilar, Greenville Subdivision in San Jose, and the Barangay Hall and Purok Maniknik areas in Magliman, where floodwaters reached three feet.

McArthur Highway in Camp Olivas toward Cabalenan and Sto. Tomas, B. Mendoza Street in Sto. Rosario, and roads in Aurea in Sta. Lucia, Pandaras and Ponduan in San Jose were also impassable.

Only Vista Rica in Dolores, the Poblacion area and JASA Road remained passable to light vehicles, according to CDRRMC reports.

Authorities warned that road conditions could change depending on rainfall and water levels and advised motorists to plan their routes accordingly.