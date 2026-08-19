Qualified employees may finance the homes through Pag-IBIG Housing Loans at a subsidized 3 percent annual interest rate for the first five years under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

Naga City Mayor Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said affordability had long prevented lower-salaried city employees from owning homes.

“For many years, it has been our aspiration to provide housing opportunities for our city government employees, but affordability has always been a challenge, especially for those in the lower salary grades,” Robredo said.

She said more than 100 housing loan accounts have already been taken out, with the city hoping to complete the takeout of all 576 units by October.

Robredo said Naga eventually hopes to extend the program to teachers, uniformed personnel, other workers and members of the informal sector who are also Pag-IBIG Fund members.

The first turnover coincided with Jesse Robredo Day, commemorating the former Naga mayor and interior secretary.

Pag-IBIG Fund and the city government signed their memorandum of understanding in June. Pag-IBIG, Naga City and BellaVita subsequently established a government-to-government documentation arrangement to streamline loan processing and home turnovers.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta said the initiative demonstrates how national and local governments can work with the private sector to make homeownership more accessible.

“What matters most is seeing our members receive the keys to homes of their own and knowing that, through our shared efforts, more Filipino families are gaining the security and opportunity to build better lives,” Acosta said.