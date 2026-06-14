Massive Taguig blaze leaves 200 families homeless

Firefighters faced severe challenges reaching the site due to narrow access roads, which blocked the movement of fire trucks and delayed water supply operations.

“The pathways are extremely narrow, and we had no water supply close to the area,” Taguig City Fire Marshal Fire Supt. Garynel Julian said. “The fire hydrants were far from the location of the blaze, which made supply operations difficult.”

To reinforce ground operations, a Philippine Air Force helicopter was deployed at the request of the BFP. The aircraft conducted multiple heli-bucket operations, dropping water over the burning structures to help contain the flames.

The fire was declared under control at around 12:30 p.m. after a nearly three-hour battle.

An estimated 500 individuals were displaced by the disaster, with many residents unable to save any of their belongings.

“We don’t know how we will start over,” said Noli Aguilar, a resident of 11 years whose home and rental rooms were reduced to ashes. “We are already drowning in debt, we have nothing to eat, and now we’ve lost our home.”

Another resident, Judy Ann Pedrosa, rushed home from her workplace in Bonifacio Global City after learning about the fire, only to find her rented house completely gone.

“All of my savings and documents were left in the house,” Pedrosa said through tears. “It is hard to get them back and start over, but we will manage.”

No fatalities or injuries were reported in the incident. Investigators are still conducting an assessment to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire, though witnesses reported the blaze began near the community’s entrance.

Meantime, the local government of Taguig City has begun distributing emergency assistance to the affected families.