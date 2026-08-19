Vargas said the widespread flooding recently experienced across the country highlighted the critical role of DRRM personnel, who continue working under dangerous conditions to protect communities and manage evacuation centers.

“When we look around, we see the intense sacrifice and compassion of our DRRM workers to ensure the safety of the public and that evacuation centers are orderly,” Vargas said.

“They are risking their lives for the safety of Filipino families, so it is time to properly compensate them for their hard work,” he added.

Under the proposed measure, qualified DRRM workers would be entitled to hazard pay of up to 25 percent, standby or on-call compensation equivalent to 50 percent, and full hospitalization subsidies for work-related injuries.

The bill also proposes laundry and food allowances, free housing and a five percent salary increase for every five years of service.

The benefits would cover public DRRM personnel regardless of whether they are employed on a permanent or temporary basis.

“They deserve to be compensated well. If we protect their welfare, they would also be able to do their job better,” Vargas said.

“Passing the Magna Carta is our way of making sure the government finally protects and takes care of them in return,” he added.

Aside from financial benefits, HB 2269 seeks to strengthen job security by establishing safeguards against arbitrary dismissal and involuntary transfers.