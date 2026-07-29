According to the BIR, its investigation found that Zun Yuan reported revenues from its POGO operations but allegedly failed to declare substantial taxable income generated from its offshore gaming activities. The alleged tax deficiencies cover income tax, value-added tax (VAT), and withholding taxes.

The company drew public attention because of its operations in Bamban, where former mayor Alice Guo served before her removal from office and subsequent legal troubles over her alleged links to POGO activities.

The complaint against Zun Yuan is one of three tax evasion cases filed by the BIR before the DOJ involving a combined estimated tax liability of more than ₱416 million.

The BIR also charged AEP Construction and its officers over an estimated ₱6.02 million in tax liabilities. The company allegedly underdeclared its taxable income, resulting in deficiencies in income tax and VAT.

In a separate complaint, the BIR charged two VAT-registered real estate sellers over alleged income tax and VAT deficiencies amounting to ₱7.31 million.

The bureau said the three cases are part of its continuing campaign to hold taxpayers accountable for violations of the country's tax laws.