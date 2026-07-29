The DOJ issued the statement after Baligod questioned the filing of the cases in different courts, arguing that it would make it more difficult for the respondents to defend themselves.

In a Facebook post, Baligod also asked why prosecutors proceeded with filing the informations instead of waiting for the resolution of their motion for reconsideration.

The DOJ said filing all the cases in a single court without legal basis would itself violate the applicable rules on venue.

"For cyberlibel cases, the proper venue is determined under Section 2.1 of the Rule on Cybercrime Warrants," the department said.

It added that perjury cases are generally filed in the place where the allegedly false affidavit was subscribed and sworn.

Earlier, the DOJ approved the filing of multiple criminal charges against Baligod and the 18 former soldiers collectively referred to as the "18 Maleta Boys."

Baligod faces four counts of cyberlibel—three jointly with the former soldiers and one in his individual capacity. No perjury charge was recommended against him.

The former soldiers, meanwhile, face multiple cyberlibel and perjury charges over the alleged dissemination of a joint sworn statement, press conferences, interviews, social media posts, and other online publications.

The complaints were separately filed by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, Fr. Flaviano Lopez Villanueva, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.