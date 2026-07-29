"To date, ₱841 million in cash has been recovered from those involved and remitted to the National Treasury through the Land Bank of the Philippines," the DOJ said.

The department said the recovery effort is ongoing as authorities continue pursuing the return of public funds allegedly diverted through the projects.

"The work continues. We will recover the people's money," the DOJ said.

The department also said it would closely coordinate with the Office of the Ombudsman in pursuing cases arising from the investigation while respecting the anti-graft body's constitutional mandate.

"Where the law places a case in our hands, we will build it to the standards that stand in court," the DOJ added.