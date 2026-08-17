Strong Group-Pilipinas looks to sweep Japan when the two teams meet again in the 45th Jones Cup at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City.

Game time is set for 10 a.m. (Manila time) as Strong Group aims for another win to secure one of the top two spots in Group A and strengthen its bid for a third straight Jones Cup title.

Strong Group is riding high after a 97-78 victory over Chinese Taipei Blue last Sunday, with Puerto Rican forward Isaiah Piñeiro and Tajuan Agee scoring 19 points each. Seven-foot-four center Boban Marjanovic also delivered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Head coach Charles Tiu was pleased to see his squad gradually regain its rhythm.

“Great team win for us. We’re slowly coming together. Remy (Martin) played great, and Boban stepped up,” Tiu said.

“It’s nice to see us playing this way. We’ll slowly get better game by game.”