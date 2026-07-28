Of the 26 vessels, nine were monitored in Ayungin Shoal, including seven CCG vessels and two PLAN warships. Authorities also tracked 13 CCG ships in Bajo de Masinloc, one CCG vessel in Escoda Shoal, and three vessels near Pag-asa Islands consisting of one CCG ship and two PLAN warships.

Trinidad said the previous monitoring period from July 7 to 13 recorded 24 Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

He said continuous monitoring remains a key component of the AFP's maritime domain awareness efforts, enabling the military to detect, identify, and assess vessels operating within Philippine waters.

"Through sustained vigilance and operational presence, the PN continues to reinforce national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and contribute to the safety, security, and stability of the maritime environment," Trinidad said.