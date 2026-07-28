Under the new scheme, employees whose work can be performed remotely will report to the office from Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Fridays will be designated as work-from-home days.

The order also suspends the flexible working hours policy and mandates the strict implementation of the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. air-conditioning schedule and other energy conservation measures.

Department heads have been instructed to monitor employee productivity and ensure uninterrupted delivery of government services.

Northern Samar became the second province in Eastern Visayas to adopt the arrangement after neighboring Biliran implemented a similar work schedule earlier this month.

The new policy excludes personnel of the provincial jail, district hospitals, and the Civil Security Office, while several key provincial offices will operate with skeletal workforces.

The move comes after the Northern Samar Electric Cooperative raised its July electricity rate to P16.49 per kilowatt-hour, up from P15.72 in June, as electric cooperatives in Eastern Visayas continue to grapple with higher wholesale electricity costs.