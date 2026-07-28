The Philippine Army said the activity highlighted the importance of spiritual well-being alongside combat readiness, with Australia's military chaplains serving a role similar to the Army's "Kapelyan" program.

Exercise Carabaroo 2026, the Philippine Army's largest overseas training exercise this year, is designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the strategic partnership between the Philippine and Australian armies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Before the field service, Philippine Army troops from the 1st Brigade Combat Team and Australia's 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, conducted urban assault drills, clearing a simulated enemy-held village as part of the ongoing exercise.

Carabaroo 2026 forms part of the broader Exercise Predator's Run 2026, which also includes units from the U.S. Marine Corps operating under a unified command structure.