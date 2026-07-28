Authorities seized radioactive-bearing and structurally substandard finished steel products, contaminated production equipment, and other radioactive industrial materials. Four company officers were arrested during the operation.

The raid also led to the rescue of 347 Filipino and 37 Chinese workers from what authorities described as hazardous industrial conditions.

Acorda warned that the steel products may have already been used in the construction of homes, schools, hospitals, bridges, evacuation centers, airports, seaports, government buildings, military installations, power facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Investigators also uncovered alleged labor and occupational safety violations, including wage-related issues, failure to provide mandatory employee benefits, the absence of occupational safety and health programs, inadequate protective equipment, and unsafe industrial operations.

Authorities said 10 workers were identified as having suspected occupational radiological exposure after the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute detected alpha- and gamma-emitting radioactive materials inside the facility.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered the immediate shutdown of the plant, citing an imminent and potentially irreversible threat to worker safety, public health, and the environment.

Investigators also documented the alleged melting of coins for industrial use and discovered undeclared metallurgical capabilities, including an additional furnace and several industrial lathes.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said authorities are conducting a deeper investigation to determine whether the steel company had already distributed the radioactive and substandard products for use in houses, buildings, and other infrastructure projects.