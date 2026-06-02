AFP monitored 82 Chinese Navy, Coast Guard ships in WPS in May

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the Philippine Navy, monitored a total of 21,751 vessels in May 2026, reflecting its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime domain," Trinidad said.

Of the total monitored vessels, 4,054 were domestic and 17,697 were foreign. The AFP said 15,426 vessels responded to radio challenges while 6,325 did not.

"These monitoring and challenge procedures form a vital component of the AFP’s maritime domain awareness efforts, enabling the timely detection, identification, and assessment of vessels operating within Philippine waters," Trinidad said.

The Philippine Navy recorded Chinese military and coast guard vessels across four areas in the West Philippine Sea. Bajo de Masinloc had 39 vessels, including 16 PLA-N and 23 China Coast Guard ships. Ayungin Shoal had 17 vessels, consisting of five PLA-N and 12 China Coast Guard ships.

Escoda Shoal had 10 vessels, including six PLA-N and four China Coast Guard ships, while 16 vessels were monitored near Pag-asa Islands, composed of four PLA-N and 12 China Coast Guard ships.

"These figures underscore the continued conduct of ICAD activities that undermine the rules-based international order and challenge the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction within its maritime domain. Such actions contribute to regional tensions and highlight the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to international law," Trinidad said.

Despite the continued presence of Chinese vessels, Trinidad said the AFP remains committed to protecting Philippine maritime interests through sustained operations, enhanced maritime domain awareness, inter-agency coordination and capability development.

"Through sustained operational presence, enhanced maritime domain awareness, strengthened inter-agency coordination and continued capability development, the AFP remains committed to protecting national sovereignty, upholding maritime security and promoting peace, stability, and the rule of law in the West Philippine Sea," he added.