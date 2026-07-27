The Southern Police District (SPD) arrested 105 drug personalities and confiscated more than P4.4 million worth of suspected illegal drugs during a series of anti-drug operations conducted from 20 to 26 July.
The weeklong campaign resulted in the arrest of 81 drug users and 24 suspected drug pushers, underscoring the district's continuing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs within its area of responsibility.
Authorities seized approximately 636.75 grams of suspected shabu and 53 grams of suspected kush, with a combined standard drug price of P4,409,400.
SPD Director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco said the campaign against illegal drugs would continue through sustained law enforcement efforts and close coordination with communities.
"Ang laban kontra ilegal na droga ay hindi natatapos sa isang operasyon lamang. Patuloy nating hahabulin ang mga sangkot sa illegal drug trade habang pinalalakas ang ating ugnayan sa komunidad. Ang bawat matagumpay na operasyon ay patunay na kapag nagtutulungan ang pulisya at mamamayan, mas nagiging ligtas ang ating mga komunidad," Cinco said.
The SPD said it remains committed to supporting the Philippine National Police's anti-illegal drug campaign through sustained operations, strengthened community partnerships and proactive initiatives aimed at creating safer and drug-free communities.