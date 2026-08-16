Ligutan’s post was brought to the attention of the impeachment court by defense lawyer Sheila Sison following a heated exchange between prosecution lawyer Lorna Kapunan and defense lawyer Kristine Ferrer.

“A principle ALL lawyers and law students know by heart: Misleading questions are NOT allowed even on cross-examination,” Ligutan wrote.

Sison described the post as “troubling” during her manifestation near the conclusion of the 15th day of Duterte’s impeachment trial, arguing that it could constitute a violation of Rule 18 of the impeachment rules.

The rule prohibits lawyers from making public comments on the merits of the case.

Sison said she also considered Ligutan’s statement to be in “bad taste,” arguing that it was clearly directed at Ferrer.

“I really just find it in bad taste to do this at this time, and I think it is inappropriate to do that to a fellow member of the bar because even as we sit on the opposing side of this hall, we remain to be both members of the bar and as officers of the court we owe each other respect, politeness, or even kindness,” she said.

Following Sison’s manifestation, impeachment court presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero said he would rule on the matter on Monday, 17 August, with the ruling also expected to cover the court’s observations on public remarks made by both sides.

Escudero also said Ligutan would be allowed to address the issue raised before the court.

Adiong said the House prosecution panel expects Escudero to follow through on that commitment.

“We expect the Presiding Officer will hold true to his words and we also do not doubt he will allow Atty. Ligutan to speak in the interest of fair play,” Adiong said.

Adiong also addressed Escudero’s observation that “one side” in the impeachment proceedings had been “crossing the line many times” in providing information to the public.

The Lanao del Sur lawmaker maintained that the prosecution panel had complied with the impeachment court’s rules and directives.

“Both sides have been open to interviews, all of the directives of the Impeachment Court have been complied by the House Prosecution Panel,” he said.