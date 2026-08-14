The PNP said the move is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to assist communities during emergencies and weather-related disruptions.

“This is a task that requires coordination to come up with the best systematic measure to ensure the safety and welfare of our learners, especially those in the grade school and junior high school levels,” Nartatez said.

He ordered an increased police presence in areas frequently used by students on their way home, including school zones, transport hubs, major roads and flood-prone areas.

“We are directing our personnel to coordinate with local authorities and schools, monitor areas prone to flooding, and provide immediate assistance when needed,” he said.

The patrols are intended to help police identify students who become stranded or need assistance while traveling home. Officers will also help keep students away from flooded roads and other hazards while coordinating with emergency responders.

Nartatez said police officers must remain visible and ready to respond even after class suspensions have been announced.

“We remind our police officers to remain visible and responsive during weather-related disruptions. The safety of our students and the public remains our priority,” he added.