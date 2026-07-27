The family, friends and community of Aldwayne Agnaonao Bonuan Dulnuan, an Ifugao native and pilot who died while undergoing training with the Philippine Navy, are calling for a full, transparent and impartial investigation into his death.
Dulnuan died on 22 July during naval training in Zambales. His relatives alleged that he was subjected to torture during the training, but no official findings have been released to substantiate the claim.
During the first day of the traditional vigil, or "bohwat," in Huliaban, Kiangan, Ifugao on July 26, the family said the Philippine Navy had yet to issue an official public statement on the incident.
They urged authorities to determine the cause of Dulnuan's death and ensure accountability, saying the circumstances surrounding the incident should not remain unanswered.
In an open letter addressed to Rear Adm. Karl A. Decapia, commander of the Naval Education and Training Command, a Cordillera-based vlogger raised questions about the training conditions, the timeline of events and the medical response provided to Dulnuan.
The letter called for a credible, transparent and independent investigation, the preservation of all relevant evidence, protection for potential witnesses and the public disclosure of the facts surrounding the incident.