The family, friends and community of Aldwayne Agnaonao Bonuan Dulnuan, an Ifugao native and pilot who died while undergoing training with the Philippine Navy, are calling for a full, transparent and impartial investigation into his death.

Dulnuan died on 22 July during naval training in Zambales. His relatives alleged that he was subjected to torture during the training, but no official findings have been released to substantiate the claim.