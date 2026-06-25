PNP pushes stricter school safety standards as Ateneo probe nears completion

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the deaths of basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team camp in Dipaculao, Aurora underscored the need for schools to prioritize student welfare in all activities.

The initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen student protection and ensure that school activities are conducted safely and responsibly.

"The lesson here is that the safety and welfare of students must always come first. Any training, team-building activity, or sports program should be guided by established standards, proper supervision, and risk assessment. There should be no room for unsafe practices, unnecessary hardships, or activities that place students in danger," Nartatez said.

The two Ateneo players died during a team camp in Aurora on 8 June.

Since then, the PNP's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has interviewed former and current players, coaches, university officials, training staff and other witnesses as part of its investigation.

Nartatez earlier disclosed that investigators are looking into the possible liability of 10 to 11 individuals, most of whom are connected to the university's basketball program. Authorities are examining possible criminal negligence and potential violations of the Anti-Hazing Act.

As the investigation nears completion, the PNP chief said the agency will recommend a mandatory safety and accountability framework for all school-sponsored camps and training activities.

"There should be clear protocols, designated responsible officers, emergency response plans, and proper documentation to ensure that every activity is conducted safely and professionally," he said.

The PNP is also proposing a joint review with the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and sports organizations to strengthen safety standards governing training camps, team-building activities and other school-sponsored events.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating with the Department of Justice to facilitate the prompt evaluation of evidence once the case is formally referred for prosecution.

"We assure the families that the investigation was conducted thoroughly, objectively, and based on evidence. We will submit our findings and recommendations to the Department of Justice, and we will pursue the truth wherever it leads. No one will be exempt from accountability if the evidence establishes responsibility," he said.