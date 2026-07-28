The Philippine Navy initially said Dulnuan collapsed after a five-kilometer run and was treated for heat stroke before being brought to a hospital, where he later died. The Navy said the final medical cause of death was a severe central nervous system infection with a compromised respiratory system, adding that an ongoing investigation has so far found no indication of foul play.

However, Dulnuan's family disputed the official account, alleging he was subjected to harsh physical treatment and suffered severe injuries before collapsing. They have called for an independent investigation and requested the preservation of training logs, surveillance footage, and medical records.

Bulayungan echoed the family's concerns, saying Dulnuan was a physically fit athlete whose death warrants closer scrutiny.

The mayor urged the Philippine Navy and concerned authorities to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including training protocols, to determine the cause of Dulnuan's death and ensure the welfare of military recruits.

The municipal government also pledged its full support to Dulnuan's family as they seek justice and accountability.