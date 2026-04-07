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VP highlights cultural heritage, schooling

VP highlights cultural heritage, schooling
PHOTO courtesy of Inday Sara Duterte﻿/FB
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Vice President Sara Duterte called for a stronger community focus on cultural preservation and children’s education during the Rambakan Festival on Tuesday, marking the town’s foundation anniversary.

The festival, which celebrates the creation of Lamut after its separation from Kiangan, serves as a thanksgiving for local harvests and community traditions.

VP highlights cultural heritage, schooling
VP Duterte urges graduates to pair academics with strong values

Speaking to residents, Duterte stressed that progress should not come at the expense of heritage.

“Along with the change and development of our communities is the maintenance of tradition and culture — legacies that should serve as our guide as we continue to move toward progress,” Duterte said.

The Vice President also addressed the impact of ongoing economic pressures on Filipino families. She urged parents to keep their children in school despite financial hardships, describing education as the primary tool for economic mobility.

“Make the education of your children a priority despite the crisis we are facing, because it contributes greatly to rising above poverty,” she added.

Sara Duterte Rambakan Festival
Lamut Ifugao celebration
cultural preservation Philippines

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