VP highlights cultural heritage, schooling

Speaking to residents, Duterte stressed that progress should not come at the expense of heritage.

“Along with the change and development of our communities is the maintenance of tradition and culture — legacies that should serve as our guide as we continue to move toward progress,” Duterte said.

The Vice President also addressed the impact of ongoing economic pressures on Filipino families. She urged parents to keep their children in school despite financial hardships, describing education as the primary tool for economic mobility.

“Make the education of your children a priority despite the crisis we are facing, because it contributes greatly to rising above poverty,” she added.