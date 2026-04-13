Vehicle falls into ravine in Banaue, Ifugao

According to the police, personnel from the 2nd Ifugao Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Banaue Municipal Police Station, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and both municipal and barangay disaster risk reduction and management offices rushed to the scene after being informed of the accident. Upon arrival at the site, responders immediately conduct a rescue operation.

Magangat was rushed to the Good News Clinic and Hospital in Barangay Tam-an for medical treatment. The authorities had not yet confirmed the driver's condition.