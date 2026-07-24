The complaints against the public figures stemmed from the multibillion peso flood control scandal which was first disclosed to the public through the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2025.

Over the past months, the investigative body viewed Romualdez and Co as among the key individuals connected to the issue, with the Ombudsman going as far as declaring the former Speaker as one of the “masterminds” of the scheme.

Investigators recommended charges of plunder, direct bribery and violations of Section 3(a) and Section 3(b) of the anti-graft law against both officials.

An additional charge for indirect bribery and money laundering were also sought against Romualdez.

On Monday, 20 July, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said that the filing of the aforementioned cases were a “milestone” for the agency that has exhausted months to uncover evidence and establish the elaborate scheme that led to the misappropriation of funds intended for flood control.

Clavano further explained that among the pieces of evidence used to build the case were affidavits from eight out of the 18 supposed former bagmen of Co that attested to delivering cash-filled luggages to numerous public officials in the country.

While the case has already been submitted for preliminary investigation, the official said that it did not necessarily mean that either Romauldez or Co were already found to be guilty, stating that both would be afforded the presumption of innocence and will be allowed to answer the allegations.

“A complaint for preliminary investigation is not a conviction. It is not, at this stage, a formal charge before a court. It is the Office’s determination that the evidence gathered is substantial enough to warrant a full and formal inquiry into whether or not the case should be filed in court,” he stressed.

Clavano also explained that the Ombudsman was also still in the process of identifying further evidence that could lead to more cases being filed against the officials.

He stated that the investigative body would continue to provide updates to the public regarding their findings, acknowledging that the people have long sought for answers to the issue.

Romualdez prepared to answer allegations

In a statement following reports of the filing for preliminary investigation, Romualdez’s spokesperson Atty. Elaine Atienza expressed that her client has remained prepared to answer any allegations that would be pitted up against him through the investigations.

Atienza said that they believe that Romualdez would be afforded a fair opportunity to be judged based on evidence and not on the narratives being promulgated publicly, trusting that the truth will clear the official’s name.

“We just hope that the public will allow the process and the evidence to decide the case,” the lawyer said in a statement to reporters.

Notably, Romualdez previously urged the Ombudsman to inhibit from the flood control investigations, pointing to the fact that the investigative body had already made conclusions on the case.

The representative from Leyte said that he was merely being used as a scapegoat and a “fall-guy” in the issue, stressing that he had no participation in how the budget was made.

He also alleged agencies looking into the issue for weaponizing figures such as Co to bring down his name and to stir self-serving political narratives.

“My silence is now being exploited with politically engineered and fabricated narratives. What’s even more disturbing, and this is something that cannot be ignored, is that there are emerging indications that certain sectors are attempting to weaponize individuals, including Zaldy Co, to construct a narrative that serves their own interests,” he said.