The official, however, clarified that submitting a case for preliminary investigation did not directly conclude guilt on the part of the accused, maintaining that individuals retain the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.

“A complaint for preliminary investigation is not a conviction. It is not, at this stage, a formal charge before a court. It is this Office’s determination that the evidence gathered is substantial enough to warrant a full and formal inquiry into whether or not the case should be filed in court,” he explained.

Amid allegations that the Ombudsman had no proof that Romualdez was involved in the scheme, Clavano said that their office was merely following the “evidence wherever it leads.”

He further affirmed their prevailing view that the former Speaker was a “central figure” in the diversion of billions of public funds that were intended for flood control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Central to their evidence was said to be the sworn affidavits of the eight out of the 18 supposed former bagmen of Co that the Ombudsman said had first hand accounts of the exchanges and amounts of cash delivered between the two public figures.

With doubts on the credibility of the individuals, the anti-graft further stated that their statements were supported through an “independent evidentiary trail” with funds being flown through different institutions.

It was also stated that the Ombudsman had sufficient evidence to prove that the money was laundered through an “elaborate scheme” wherein multiple condominiums, investments in different industries, and even opinions and narratives were supposedly bought to manipulate evidence.

“Records drawn from the anti-money laundering council, money service businesses, and corporate structures that our investigators allege were used as instruments in this scheme, when read together, tell one story,” Clavano said.

Attempts to defy PHDO

Another issue that the Ombudsman raised concerning the former Speaker was supposed intel that they received that Romualdez was attempting to defy the precautionary hold departure order that was issued by the Sandiganbayan.

Clavano urged concerned government agencies to ensure that the court-issued order would be strictly enforced.

“The office calls on all relevant agencies to make sure this does not happen,” he said.

Pursuit for evidence not finished

Even with the case being submitted for preliminary investigation, the official said that their pursuit for evidence was still ongoing and that there could be more cases that would be filed concerning the matter.

Clavano also addressed the public that have continued to express their anger and doubt over the length of the probe into the issue.

He reiterated that the Ombudsman has continued to merely act on evidence, stating that it was what led to their decision to move forward with the cases against Romualdez, Co, and their supposed co-conspirators.

Clavano further said that it was going to ensure that given the gravity of the issue, the anti-graft body would pursue the “full and fair weight of the law” as multiple individuals were affected from the unlawful diversion of funds intended for the prevention of flood water.

“This Office will provide further updates as these complaints proceed through preliminary investigation…we thank the Filipino public for their patience as due process–real due process–is allowed to run its course,” he said.