Fajardo further denounced the use of the affidavits of the 18 supposed bagmen of former congressman Zaldy Co, given the lack of consistency when it came to their claims and allegations against public officials.

“How can you trust and bank on their affidavits that keep changing. It is also built on incredible statements,” he said.

Building on his claim that there was no indication that Romualdez was criminally liable, Fajardo said that even the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which was solely established to investigate the scandal, found that Romualdez was innocent.

“If we can recall, even the ICI said in their investigation that they can not find liability. That was what the expressed findings of the ICI when the records were brought to the Office of the Ombudsman,” the lawyer explained.

As for Romualdez, Fajardo mentioned that the former Speaker was concerned with his role as the representative of the 1st District of Leyte, tending to the needs of his constituents.

The lawyer explained that his client was fully prepared cooperate and answer allegations thrown his way, as evident in the fact that he stepped down from his post when the flood control mess was first brought up to make way for investigations.

Amid the ongoing probe of the Ombudsman, Fajardo said that his client has yet to receive any subpoena to explain his side. The lawyer said that it was well within the right of Romualdez to have the ability to answer any complaint.

“We are alarmed because the Speaker must be given the opportunity to formally answer the accusations before they reach a conclusion,” he said.

Ombudsman close to filing case on Romualdez

In a recent press conference, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said that they were “close” to submitting the case against Romualdez for preliminary investigation as they had sufficient evidence against the former Speaker.

“We’re very close to it, we’re very close to filing the plunder charges. But we still have to cross the t’s and dot the i’s…that’s how close it is,” Remulla told reporters.

“The cases are just about ready for preliminary investigation,” he said.

Asked about the long amount of time that the investigative body has taken to file a case, Remulla explained that their office was not looking to rush filings without the existence of sufficient evidence.

The Ombudsman mentioned that they were being meticulous in their approach, stressing that Romualdez had nearly 100 lawyers defending his case.

“It is difficult to prosecute an official that has many brilliant lawyers and lots of money. There is nothing easy with what we’re doing. Nothing here is easy,” he said.

In the months that have passed, the investigative body has maintained its belief that Romualdez, along with Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero were among the masterminds of the scandal.

The Ombudsman had also sought for bought individuals to be issued with precautionary hold departure orders (PHDOs) as part of their investigation.

Given the conclusion of the Ombudsman, lawyers of Romualdez had previously sought for the inhibition of Remulla, claiming that the official had already concluded the case against their client.