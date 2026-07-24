Scherzinger, who proudly traces her Filipino roots through her father, has enjoyed a multifaceted career spanning music, television, and theater. After achieving worldwide fame as the powerhouse lead vocalist of the Pussycat Dolls, she successfully transitioned into solo projects, judging roles on television talent competitions, and acclaimed performances on stage. Her recent portrayal in the musical Sunset Boulevard further showcased her versatility as a performer.

Meanwhile, comedian Jo Koy continues to elevate Filipino representation on the international stage through sold-out stand-up tours and hit comedy specials. Known for weaving stories about his Filipino upbringing and his close relationship with his mother into his routines, he has introduced millions of audiences worldwide to Filipino humor, family traditions, and culture.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the 32-member Class of 2027, describing the honorees as artists and personalities whose work has made a lasting impact across generations. Selection committee chairman Peter Roth praised the recipients for their exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft.

Joining Scherzinger and Jo Koy in the upcoming class are internationally recognized personalities including Pedro Pascal, Lisa Kudrow, Idris Elba, Kate Hudson, Adam Scott, Karol G, Sia, Linkin Park, Lil Wayne, and Jimmy Johnson.

Ceremony dates for the unveiling of the stars will be announced at a later time, with recipients given up to two years to schedule their official Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrations.